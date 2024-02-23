1 injured in police-involved shooting on Miami hospital campus

Miami police confirmed an officer-involved shooting on the campus of 1,500-bed Jackson Memorial Hospital Feb. 23 that left one man injured.

Police responded to reports of a violent dispute at an intersection on the hospital's campus and near the University of Miami medical school before 10 a.m. One man was wielding a knife.

"He didn't cooperate with police so one of our officers shot him once," Officer Michael Vega, a police spokesman, told The Miami Herald. Witnesses also told the local news outlet that police attempts to have the man release the knife were ineffective.

Law enforcement sources said officers also shot the man with a stun gun.

The wounded man ran to the emergency wing of Jackson Memorial Hospital, where police then detained him. He was being treated later in the day and in stable condition, police said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident. Jackson Memorial Hospital remained open, but several streets around it were shut down for several hours by police Feb. 23.