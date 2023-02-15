Quest to acquire nonhospital-based labs from NewYork-Presbyterian

Quest Diagnostics has agreed to acquire some laboratory services assets from New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian.

The assets do not include NewYork-Presbyterian's hospital-based labs. The deal is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023, pending regulatory approval. Terms were not disclosed.

"NewYork-Presbyterian and Quest share a belief that exceptional patient care should be accessible to all," said NewYork-Presbyterian President and CEO Steven Corwin, MD, said in a Feb. 14 Quest news release. "We determined that working with Quest would be the best path — allowing our patients wider access to advanced, quality laboratory services."