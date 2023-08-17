Orlando Health labs earn College of American Pathologists accreditation

Three of Orlando (Fla.) Health's laboratories recently received accreditation from the College of American Pathologists.

The accredited labs are located at Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital, Orlando Health Emergency Room – Osceola and Orlando Health Emergency Room – Randal Park, according to an Aug. 17 news release.

Inspectors examined several areas of the labs as part of the accreditation process, including records, quality control, staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety programs and overall management.