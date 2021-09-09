Labcorp to offer home collection kits to some Medicare Advantage members

Burlington, N.C.-based Labcorp is offering Medicare Advantage-qualifying members of Philadelphia-based Independence Blue Cross home collection kits to manage diabetes and screen for colon cancer and kidney disease in those with diabetes, the company said Sept. 9.

Labcorp offers qualifying members three tests: the HbA1c test, used to diagnose diabetes and monitor blood sugar levels; the occult blood, fecal, immunoassay test, used to screen for colorectal cancer and diagnose other causes of digestive tract bleeding; and the urine albumin test, used to detect early kidney disease in people with diabetes or other risk factors.

Using at-home kits presents less risk of contracting infectious diseases like COVID-19 than going to a hospital or lab.

The tests must be ordered by a member's physician, but are shipped to the member's home.