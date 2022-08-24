Labcorp acquires outreach services from RWJBarnabas

Marcus Robertson -

Labcorp closed its acquisition of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health's outreach lab business.

The health system's patients and physicians will have access to an expanded test menu, and a network of patient service centers including Labcorp at Walgreens, Labcorp said Aug. 23. Patients served by a RWJBarnabas lab will be offered expanded health plan coverage, bolstered service to rural markets and potentially lower out-of-pocket lab costs.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

