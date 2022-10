CSI Laboratories suffered a data breach that affected 244,850 patients, according to the HHS Data Breach Portal.

The reference lab said on July 8, it discovered that an employee's email account was compromised. The breach may have occurred as part of an effort to commit financial fraud and redirect customer payments from CSI to a third party.

The impacted files were all related to invoices sent to providers. Some contained patient names, birthdates and health insurance data, CSI said.