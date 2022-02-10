Ascension, Labcorp partnership brings expanded testing to hospital labs

Labcorp is partnering with St. Louis-based health system Ascension.

Five things to know about the partnership:

1. According to a Feb. 9 news release shared with Becker's, Labcorp will manage Ascension's hospital-based labs in 10 states: Alabama, Florida, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin.

2. Ascension will be able to use Labcorp's technology and scale in therapeutic areas such as oncology, neurology and women’s health. Ascension's patients and clinician network will also have access to Labcorp's diagnostics and at-home test collection services.

3. Through Labcorp Drug Development, Ascension's physicians and patients will have greater access to clinical trials, innovative new therapies and new treatment options.

4. Labcorp and Ascension anticipate the transactions will close in the first half of 2022.

5. The deal is expected to be part of a long-term relationship between the two organizations.