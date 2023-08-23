Willow taps new biopharma partner

Biotech company Willow Biosciences is partnering with an unnamed Nasdaq biopharma company to pursue sustainable manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Through the partnership, Willow will focus on developing and scaling key ingredients. The development phase of the partnership will last two months, according to an Aug. 21 Willow news release.

Initially, the partnership will focus on the development of a biobased pathway. The partnership is Willow's fifth development agreement reached in 2023.

"We are honored to have been selected by such a forward-thinking biopharmaceutical company to jointly explore innovative pathways toward the development of sustainably sourced intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients," Willow President and CEO Chris Savile, PhD, said in the news release. "If successful, we believe that by leveraging biobased routes, these ingredients essential for human health can be made more broadly available while providing a solution for overseas supply chain issues that can increase cost and potentially create shortages."