WellSpan's innovative approach to tackling burnout

York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health is using artificial intelligence to enhance patient safety and mitigate nurse burnout by implementing a system that enables nurses to remotely monitor patients and complete some routine tasks virtually.

WellSpan is introducing Artisight, a system set to be fully implemented by the summer of 2024, which incorporates two programs that utilize two-way audio/video for virtual patient monitoring and engagement.

One of the programs, dubbed the virtual sitter program, enables nursing assistants to remotely monitor patients prone to falls or impulsively removing lines or tubes. The second is the virtual nurse program, which allows nurses to conduct discharges, admissions and patient education remotely.

A pilot of the programs was conducted at WellSpan Surgery & Rehabilitation Hospital and saw a 39% decrease in patient falls and a 25% improvement in nurse well-being, according to a Jan. 2 news release from WellSpan.

With these new programs in place, WellSpan aims to address staffing challenges and enhance care delivery.