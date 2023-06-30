Viewpoint: Why healthcare providers shouldn't ban ChatGPT

Rather than banning the use of generative artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT, healthcare providers should make their employees know how to deploy it with patient privacy in mind, a cybersecurity expert wrote in SC Magazine.

Generative AI has already shown potential in healthcare to reduce physician workload and support clinical decision-making for breast screenings, Will Long, chief security officer of cyber firm First Health Advisory, wrote in the June 29 article. But some companies have moved to ban the technology; for instance, Samsung Electronics did after an engineer uploaded sensitive company code to the platform.

"ChatGPT and other AI tools can deliver a host of benefits to healthcare operations," Mr. Long wrote. "While the risks surrounding generative AI could raise the alarm on possible risks to company secrets or reputational harms, with effective, well-established governance controls, healthcare organizations can reap the benefits of the supportive tool with minimal risk."

He suggested training employees on not inputting company data or protected health information into large language models like ChatGPT and assigning a committee or team to govern the use of AI within the organization.