University Hospitals portfolio startup completes fundraising

Xploro, a pediatric digital health startup in Cleveland-based University Hospitals investment portfolio, raised $1.7 million in seed financing.

The Xploro platform uses augmented reality and gaming to reduce stress and increase healthcare literacy for pediatric patients. While the program is designed for patients ages 7 to 15, it has plans to expand to all ages, according to a Dec. 20 Boomerang Ventures news release.

In January, University Hospitals' investment arm joined in on a financing round for Xploro. Boomerang Ventures led this seed funding round.