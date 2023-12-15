UCSF Health's AI chief zeroing in on 'keyboard liberation'

San Francisco-based UCSF Health is aiming to deploy healthcare artificial intelligence tools "enterprise wide," according to Sara Murray, MD, chief health AI officer and associate chief medical information office of the health system.

"We want to be the leading health system for the use of trustworthy AI at scale to address the most pressing problems in healthcare," Dr. Murray said on a panel of UCSF AI experts.

She said her system is establishing trust in healthcare AI tools by dedicating 2024 to evaluating the ethical, robust, fair and safe aspects.

According to Dr. Murray, initial use cases for AI will be focused on high-impact use that pose lower risks as the organization learns to use the tools safely.

One use case of AI UCSF Health will be testing over the next two years is AI scribing tools designed to convert patient and clinician conversations into medical documentation.

Additionally, UCSF Health plans to utilize a suite of tools for testing various AI use cases in everyday clinician tasks to enhance workflow efficiency, including chart summarization and drafting.

The goal, according to Dr. Murray, is to provide clinicians with "keyboard liberation," moving clinicians away from their computers and placing them back in front of patients.