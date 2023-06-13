UCSF Health names new clinical informatics, digital transformation chief

Julia Adler-Milstein, PhD, has been named chief of the new Division of Clinical Informatics and Digital Transformation at San Francisco-based UCSF Health.

In her new role, Dr. Adler-Milstein will focus on digital health equity, artificial intelligence and diagnostics. She is currently a professor of medicine and director of UCSF's Center for Clinical Informatics and Improvement Research, and was previously a faculty member on the intersection of health policy and health IT at Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan.

"Julia is an exceptional academic leader — a highly productive and collaborative researcher, educator and thought leader," said Robert Wachter, MD, professor and chair of the department of medicine at UCSF, in a June 12 news release. "She is also uniquely skilled at team building, including within UCSF's complex informatics ecosystem, across the nation and, indeed, the globe. She is ideally positioned to build an internationally acclaimed academic unit in this burgeoning and remarkably dynamic field."