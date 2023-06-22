UC Davis Health's chief AI officer on the potential of generative AI

Dennis Chornenky, chief artificial intelligence adviser of Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health, said generative AI will make it easier for hospitals and health systems to interact with data and computers more naturally.

"Language is the most natural way we interact with others, so giving providers and patients an easier way to interact with data and computer systems will save time and make new things possible," Mr. Chornenky said in a June 21 press release from the health system.

Mr. Chornenky said he sees generative AI as a tool that can "revolutionize" healthcare delivery. For instance, he said the technology can help provide earlier diagnosis, identify health risks earlier, personalize patient treatment plans based on individual health data, increase efficiency in clinical operations and research, and reduce administrative workloads for healthcare workers.

Telemedicine is another area Mr. Chornenky feels generative AI can help improve.

"AI-enabled telemedicine can expand access even further by optimizing supply and demand with integrations into provider schedules and specialties," Mr. Chornenky said. "It can also improve the quality and continuity of care through more robust patient-provider matching and remote patient monitoring."