U of Miami Health System deploys AI enterprise-wide

University of Miami Health System will implement AI from Aidoc to detect potential issues at the initial stages of care, streamline workflows and facilitate ongoing support throughout the post-diagnosis phase.

The health system will incorporate Aidoc's suite of 13 FDA-cleared algorithms and pathway-optimized workflow technologies throughout its organization, according to a Nov. 14 news release from Aidoc. These technologies are specifically crafted to recognize potential acute abnormalities in patient scans.

For example, when a patient is at the emergency department and undergoes a CT scan for injury or pain assessment, Aidoc's AI will be able to identify both anticipated and unforeseen findings from diverse data sources, aiding physicians in prioritizing cases that demand swift decision-making.

The technology, according to the release, will also be able to help flag medical conditions to the care team and facilitate communication between pertinent care team members and the patient.