OSF HealthCare offers digital health to Medicaid patients through 'innovation' collaborative

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare is extending digital health to underserved patients through a state-funded collaboration with federally qualified health centers in Illinois.

Through the Medicaid Innovation Collaborative, the health system offers services including 24-7 pregnancy and postpartum support, remote monitoring for chronic disease patients, and virtual health navigators. The initiative serves Medicaid patients from Heartland Health Services in Peoria, Chestnut Health Systems in Bloomington, Eagle View Community Health System in Oquawka, and Aunt Martha's Health & Wellness in Danville.

"If you have a question in the middle of the night, you don't have to go to an emergency department, or you don't know who to call. You can reach out to us and it's through text messaging or calls and we're available," said Jennifer Junis, senior vice president for the OSF OnCall digital health platform, in a Feb. 10 health system news release. "That's really the transformation piece … we're not episodic, but we're really meeting patients where they are and where they need us the most, at the times that they need us."