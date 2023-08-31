OSF develops AI model to predict death

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare researchers have developed an AI model that can predict death in the five to 90 days after the start of an inpatient admission.

The health system's researchers tested the model on a dataset of more than 75,000 inpatient visits to evaluate its overall performance, and to see if it was equitable across genders, races, ethnicities, levels of socioeconomic advantage and rurality.

They found that the model could identify more than half of those who died within five to 90 days after their inpatient admission.

Researchers also noted that the model's performance remained consistent, did not deteriorate over time and performed equitably among demographic groups.

The health system has been using the tool to provide decision support for its clinicians.