Novant Health saves $7M with EHR data platform

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health reduced costs by analyzing EHR data for ways to decrease lengths of stay and streamline care.

The health system's New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, N.C., implemented Health Catalyst's data platform, saving an estimated $7 million over the past 2.5 years by cutting unnecessary care and reducing analytics labor costs, according to a June 28 article from the data company. The hospital optimized its EHR to standardize the administration of blood products, placement of sepsis patients in intensive care units, elective inductions and management of high-cost drugs.

"Our systematic performance improvement approach, combined with high-value data and analytics from the Health Catalyst data platform, enables us to transform our organization," said Claire Corbett, director of performance excellence at Novant Health, in the article. "Clinicians and operational leaders use data to proactively identify and drive improvements."