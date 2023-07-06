Northwell, Nebraska Medicine add Laudio's AI workflow platform

Northwell Health, based in New Hyde Park, N.Y., and Nebraska Medicine, based in Omaha, have each partnered with Laudio, a platform that uses artificial intelligence to automate administrative tasks.

Along with improving retention, the partnerships aim to enhance the labor productivity, service, quality and safety of frontline employees by automating repetitive work and providing suggestions of how to improve team visibility, according to a July 6 news release from Laudio.

Northwell is the largest healthcare provider and private employer in New York, with a workforce of over 83,000 employees across 21 hospitals and 900 outpatient facilities. Nebraska Medicine comprises Nebraska Medical Center and Bellevue Medical Center and 70 specialty and primary care clinics, according to the release.

The partnerships will add a combined 15,000 frontline clinical and operational employees at both systems to the platform.