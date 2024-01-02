New York hospital to open innovation center

Niagara Falls (N.Y.) Medical Center will open a new innovation and training center through a donation from West Herr Auto Group CEO and President Scott Bieler, The Buffalo News reported Jan. 2.

The hospital will renovate an auditorium space to create an innovation center. Construction is expected to be finished by June. When it is completed, the center will have smart boards and other technology to assist with training and professional development.

Niagara Falls Medical Center did not disclose the amount of the donation from Mr. Bieler.