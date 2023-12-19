Minnesota hospital embraces the cloud in bid to cut costs

Robbinsdale, Minn.-based North Memorial Health is selecting Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite to integrate financial, supply chain and human resources operations in the cloud in a bid to cut expenses and improve employee and patient satisfaction.

The move to Oracle's cloud replaces 14 different business systems with one integrated platform, according to a Dec. 19 news release from Oracle.

"Our previous systems were complex and costly to maintain, created more work for employees, and made it difficult to gain an accurate view of the business," Brad Newton, CIO of North Memorial Health, said in the release. "Oracle Fusion Applications will enable us to consolidate business processes in the cloud to reduce costs, improve business insights, increase automation, and enhance the employee experience."