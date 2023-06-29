Mayo Clinic using AI to test kidney stones

Naomi Diaz

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is using artificial intelligence algorithms to help treat patients with kidney stones, KIMT3 reported June 26. 

The health system began seeing an increase in the volume of kidney stone cases and decided to use a new AI-based system to test a kidney stone after it passes through a patient's body to discover what chemicals make up the stone. 

Mayo Clinic found that the algorithms helped produce faster and more accurate results, as well as decreased 40 percent of the workload for clinicians. 

The algorithms also helped physicians focus more on complex kidney stone cases.

