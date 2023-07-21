Louisiana hospital hopes to explore Google's medical AI chatbot

Baton Rouge (La.) General is hoping to test out Google's artificial intelligence-powered chatbot designed to answer medical questions, Med-PaLM 2, at its own facility, The Advocate reported July 20.

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is currently one of the first health systems to test out the chatbot. Pilots at the facility began in April.

Baton Rouge, through its partnership with Mayo, hopes it can become another early adopter of the tool, which is touted to help alleviate providers' administrative burdens.

"Mayo, they're just starting to pilot it, and we're going to be on the cusp of them watching how the trials go and hopefully be an early adopter if they go well," Bennett Cheramie, vice president of information technology at the health system told the publication.

Baton Rouge is also working on other AI initiatives, including use of an AI-based software program called TheraDoc. The software goes through patient histories and medical records to provide antibiotic recommendations.

"It has helped out a lot in making sure that our patients get the right doses at the right times in the right amounts, and offering the physicians assistance," Mr. Cheramie said. "Most of the time, TheraDoc is right on. It looks at all of their lab values, all of their vital signs, and even stuff that might go a little bit further back, and it helps the physician make a decision quicker than it takes time to review all of that information."