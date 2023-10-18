Investment firm buys minority stake in Catalio

Global investment firm KKR announced an agreement to buy a minority stake and invest in Catalio Capital Management, an investment firm focused on biomedical technology.

Catalio will use the investment to accelerate its growth and hire new talent. The investment amount was not disclosed in the Oct. 17 KKR news release. Through the transaction, KKR co-founder and co-executive chair Henry Kravis will serve as the chair of a new board of advisors that will assist with Catalio's growth.

The management and operation of Catalio will remain the same.

"The life sciences sector represents a growing market opportunity and has been an important area of focus for our healthcare growth strategy, which will be further accelerated through our partnership with Catalio. We are impressed not only by Catalio's entrepreneurial leadership team but also by its vast network of leading scientists who serve as venture partners," Ali Satvat, co-head of Americas healthcare and global head of healthcare strategic growth at KKR, said in the news release. "We look forward to supporting Catalio in taking the platform to the next level and unlocking the next generation of biomedical technology."