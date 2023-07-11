How Ohio State is streamlining the organ donation process

Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center launched InVita's iRefferal, an interoperable digital tool designed to streamline the organ donation process, at 15 Ohio State medical facilities.

Ohio State collaborated with Lifeline of Ohio, the federally designated organ procurement organization in central and southeast Ohio, to launch the tool. The new process is intended to streamline workflows, improve compliance and maximize opportunities for donation, according to a July 11 InVita news release.

"IReferral streamlines the critical donor referral process," InVita CEO and President Todd Collins said in the release. "We're excited for the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center and Lifeline of Ohio launching iReferral to shift nursing and provider resources back to patient care and maximizing donation opportunities for donors and families to save and heal more lives."