How Nicklaus Children's Hospital uses VR to put patients at ease

Miami-based Nicklaus Children's Hospital is using Smileyscope's virtual reality tools to put patients at ease during needle-based procedures.

One of the most popular VR experiences is an underwater simulation that features waves washing over the injection site and a fish nibbling on the patient's arm. Clinical trials show that virtual reality can reduce pediatric needle pain by 60 percent, according to a June 21 Nicklaus Children's news release.

Smileyscope's technology is used by 40 U.S. hospitals.

"Needle procedures can be very stressful for children of all ages," David Seo, MD, senior vice president and chief information and digital officer for Nicklaus Children's Health System, said in the release. "The Smileyscope virtual reality tool supports our emergency department clinicians in providing the artful distraction that is so beneficial to children during such procedures. Families can request VR support to reduce their child's discomfort and anxiety."