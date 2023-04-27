How Best Buy, Vanderbilt, GE HealthCare are driving at-home care

Leaders from Best Buy, GE HealthCare and Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt Medical Center say they expect hospital-at-home to be widespread in the near future, Fortune reported April 26.

"We have devices, we can connect devices through Wi-Fi, we can build platforms, we can manage and monitor those devices, we can set alerts and know when there's a differentiation," Jean Olive, chief technology officer of Best Buy Health, said at the Fortune Brainstorm Health conference in Marina del Rey, Calif. "We just have to change the culture, get the adoption, and really try to change some of the payer models."

Vanderbilt already remotely monitors cancer patients on immunotherapy from their homes. "[We] really provide the same care that we have in the hospital, but in the home," J. Jeffrey Carr, MD, professor of radiology, biomedical informatics and cardiovascular medicine at Vanderbilt, said at the event.

Home is now seen as an "extension of care," noted Vignesh Shetty, senior vice president and and general manager of GE HealthCare's Edison AI and Platform, at the conference.

Ms. Olive predicted it will be common in two years, according to the story. Patient safety and legal concerns will have to be addressed, while more payers will need to reimburse for the service.