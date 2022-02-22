Inside Vanderbilt's 'hospital-at-home' program: 5 details

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Feb. 21 launched a "hospital-at-home" program designed to improve patients' outcomes and experiences, reduce hospitalizations and increase hospital capacity.
Five things to know:
- Vanderbilt providers and nurses work together to determine whether a patient is a good candidate for the program. Patients must be assessed in Vanderbilt's emergency department or inpatient setting.
- If a patient and their caregiver or caregivers agree to receive care at home, a nurse arrives with them at their home to set up a remote monitoring system for basic vital signs.
- Nurses and nurse practitioners visit patients in their homes a minimum of two times a day.
- Patients receive a tablet with a button that connects them to their care team 24/7 via telehealth.
- The program can currently care for five patients and has plans to expand.