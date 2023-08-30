Houston Methodist tech hub opens

Houston Methodist Hospital has opened its new Houston Methodist Tech Hub as it looks to create a place where innovators can come together to solve some of healthcare's most pressing issues, Innovation Outpost reported Aug. 29.

The new hub, located at Ion hub, will be a place where innovators across industries can promote innovations, collaborate with Houston Methodist staff and hold reverse pitch sessions.

The hub is also equipped with simulated environments for an inpatient hospital room, an outpatient physicians clinic, and a patient's home, according to the health system's website.

"Our new Tech Hub at Ion supports not only our commitment to the Houston innovation community but also to the rapidly shifting healthcare industry," Michelle Stansbury, vice president of innovation and IT applications at Houston Methodist, told the publication. "We know we can't solve the healthcare challenges of the future if we confine ourselves within our hospital walls or even within our own industry."