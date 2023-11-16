General Catalyst's team of former hospital CEOs

As General Catalyst looks to expand its healthcare presence to actually own and operate a health system, it has tapped former hospital CEOs into key leadership positions.

Here are three leaders at General Catalyst that used to run health systems:

Daryl Tol, serves as General Catalyst's head of health assurance ecosystem. From 2000 to 2021, Mr. Tol was an executive at Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth. Before leaving the health system, Mr. Tol was president and CEO of AdventHealth Central Florida.

Marc Harrison, MD, is the CEO of General Catalyst's Health Assurance Transformation Corp. From 2016 to 2022, he served as CEO and president of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare.