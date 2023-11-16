General Catalyst's team of former hospital CEOs

As General Catalyst looks to expand its healthcare presence to actually own and operate a health system, it has tapped former hospital CEOs into key leadership positions.
Here are three leaders at General Catalyst that used to run health systems:
- Daryl Tol, serves as General Catalyst's head of health assurance ecosystem. From 2000 to 2021, Mr. Tol was an executive at Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth. Before leaving the health system, Mr. Tol was president and CEO of AdventHealth Central Florida.
- Marc Harrison, MD, is the CEO of General Catalyst's Health Assurance Transformation Corp. From 2016 to 2022, he served as CEO and president of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare.
- Stephen Klasko, MD, serves as General Catalyst's executive in residence. From 2013 to 2021, Dr. Klasko was CEO of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health. Prior to that, Dr. Klasko was CEO of Tampa, Fla.-based USF Health from 2004 to 2013.