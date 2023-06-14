Emory launches data science certification for nurses

As big data continues its proliferation in healthcare, Atlanta-based Emory University has debuted a data science certification for nurses.

Students who take the online, self-paced program will get access to Project NeLL, the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing's data science platform. Upon conclusion of the program, students will have a chance to build their own deidentified data sets.

"NeLL is such a great tool to show nursing data in big data sets from electronic health records,” said Roy Simpson, DNP, RN, assistant dean of technology management and clinical professor at the School of Nursing, in a June 13 news release. "Nurses need big data and big data needs nurses, and with 32 trillion data points, NeLL provides the data that nurses need to create the best healthcare solutions."