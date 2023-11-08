Emory launches AI institute

Emory University, based in Atlanta, has launched the Emory Empathetic AI for Health Institute, an institute dedicated to using artificial intelligence and computing power to extract meaningful insights from massive amounts of data and forecast outcomes that enhance patient well-being across various diseases.

The institute, launching under Emory's AI.Humanity initiative, aims to be a hub for fostering the development of accessible, cost-effective and equitable AI tools, according to a Nov. 7 news release from Emory. It will act as a catalyst for implementing AI-based tools at the patient's bedside beginning with Emory Healthcare.

Emory AI.Health will be led by Anant Madabhushi, PhD, a professor at Emory and the Georgia Institute of Technology.