AI-powered healthcare RCM company raises $16M

Outbound AI, an artificial intelligence software company working to solve healthcare administrative problems, raised $16 million in seed financing.

The company's AI-powered virtual agents are designed to speed up revenue cycle management. The startup was founded in 2021 and emerged from stealth mode last year, according to a June 21 Outbound AI news release.

Madrona Venture Group and SpringRock Ventures co-led the financing round.

"We've developed AI-powered virtual agents capable of performing many different administrative tasks, and our software consoles provide customers with complete transparency, visibility and control," Outbound AI CEO Stead Burwell said in the release. "We started in revenue cycle, but our Conversation AI Cloud is poised to support healthcare knowledge workers across a variety of functional areas, settings and specialties."