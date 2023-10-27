AI-powered healthcare personalization company raises $5M

RadiantGraph, an artificial intelligence-powered platform designed to drive health plan engagement, raised $5 million in seed financing.

The company's platform uses AI with the goal of translating data such as medical claims, biometric data and medication history to improve healthcare consumer engagement. The company will use the capital to fuel growth and partnerships with new healthcare organizations, according to an Oct. 27 RadiantGraph news release.

True Ventures and XYZ Ventures led the financing round.

"RadiantGraph addresses a problem I've worked to solve time and time again – companies building AI systems from the ground up in an effort to transform data into better consumer experiences. It's simply inefficient," RadiantGraph CEO and founder Anmol Madan said in the news release. "RadiantGraph can drive direct impact on outcomes and help healthcare companies apply AI to drive personalized experiences and keep up with the rapid evolution of AI technology underway. This removes the friction that healthcare companies experience when trying to engage with consumers; and outpaces in-house and third-party options."