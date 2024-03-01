AI boosts 'hospital at home' at Florida health system

Artificial intelligence is a big part of the hospital-at-home program at Orlando (Fla.) Health, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

AI helps determine which patients are the best fit for the care model and remotely monitors patients once they're admitted, alerting nurses when they need assistance, according to the Feb. 29 story.

"Could you do [hospital at home] without AI? Probably could, but I think you might not quite get the same scope and traction," Siddharaj Shah, MD, senior medical director for Orlando Health's hospital-at-home program, told the newspaper.

Some hospital-at-home leaders told Becker's for a December story that they were also looking at AI for patient identification. Orlando Health is one of the newer health systems to provide acute-level care at home, with its program launching in 2023.