Florida hospital reaches 200 hospital-at-home patients

Orlando (Fla.) Health's Hospital Care at Home program has reached 200 patient admissions in a matter of months.

The health system launched the program in February and was the first to be approved for Medicare and Medicaid patients in central Florida. The program was initially implemented at Orlando Regional Medical Center and Longwood, Fla.-based South Seminole Hospital, and it has since expanded to four additional Orlando Health locations.

The program provides acute hospital-level care to adult patients who meet specific clinical criteria determined by emergency department and hospital staff members. Patients use portable technology to have 24/7 access to remote monitoring and virtual care from nurses and providers at the Orlando Health Patient Care Hub.

Medical conditions that are cared for through the at-home program include cellulitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, urinary tract infection, heart failure, COVID-19, pneumonia, gastroenteritis, acute pancreatitis, multiple sclerosis flare-ups, sepsis and vasculitis, according to an Aug. 22 press release from Orlando Health.