WHO shares guidance on catheter-related bloodstream infections

The World Health Organization is aiming to reduce the global prevalence of catheter-related bloodstream infections via a new guidance released May 9.

The guidelines outline 14 best practice statements and 23 recommendations for healthcare workers related to education and training, hand hygiene, and catheter selection and use.

The resource represents the first global guidelines to prevent infections from catheters placed in minor blood vessels during medical procedures.

Up to 70% of patients will receive a peripherally-inserted catheter during their hospital stay, placing them at risk for bloodstream and other infections, the WHO said.

View the full guidelines here.