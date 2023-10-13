The 10 diseases that caused 75% of US deaths in 2021

Heart disease, cancer and COVID-19 were responsible for nearly half of U.S. deaths in 2021, according to a report by USA Facts, a nonprofit organization that conducts data analysis.

The report, published Oct. 6, analyzed CDC data to determine the most common diseases in the U.S. in 2021. These 10 diseases accounted for 74.5% of deaths that year.

Here are the 10 diseases that caused the most deaths that year: