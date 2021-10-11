Philadelphia hospital reports measles case

Health officials began notifying people Oct. 8 who may have been exposed to measles at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, after a case of the disease was reported in the facility, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The exposure was limited to the facility, and health officials do not believe there is a threat to the general public.

"We believe there is no threat to the public associated with this case of measles," Cheryl Bettigole, MD, Philadelphia's acting health commissioner, said in a statement to the news outlet.

"But the threat of measles exposure in the United States has been growing over the last decade. We strongly encourage parents to follow the CDC's immunization schedule and get their children fully vaccinated as soon as they are able. As with the COVID vaccine, the MMR vaccine is the best way to avoid serious complications of a vaccine-preventable disease," Dr. Bettigole said.

In an Oct. 11 statement sent to Becker's, Emily DiTomo, a spokesperson for the hospital, said it has completed contact tracing for a "small number" of people who may have been exposed:

"Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia has been cooperating with local, state and federal authorities in the management and care of a patient with a positive measles diagnosis. We have completed contact tracing for those involved in direct patient care. While the majority of the CHOP workforce is protected against measles due to natural or vaccine-induced immunity, a small number of patients with an identified exposure were contacted by CHOP."

Health officials did not provide further details on the measles case.

"If you have been properly immunized against measles, your risk of getting the disease is minimal," Denise Johnson, MD, Pennsylvania's acting physician general said in a statement.



As of Oct. 6, 37 measles cases have been reported to the CDC since the start of the year.