Mayo Clinic to end routine pre-surgery COVID-19 tests

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is ending routine COVID-19 tests before surgeries and other procedures beginning Sept. 12 at the Mayo Clinic Health System and Rochester, Minn., campus, KIMT3 reported Sept. 7.

"This change is possible now because of the reduced risk of severe COVID-19 disease, staff and patient vaccinations, effective treatment options, and the low positivity rate seen in presurgical and pre-procedural COVID-19 testing," Mayo Clinic said in a statement to KIMT3.

Patients will continue to be screened for symptoms prior to procedures.