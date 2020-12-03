Healthcare-associated infections on rise amid pandemic, experts say

Many infection preventionists said they've seen an uptick in healthcare-associated infections at their facilities since the pandemic's start, according to a Dec. 3 survey from the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology.

The survey is based on 1,083 responses collected from infection preventionists nationwide between Oct. 22 and Nov. 5.

Four survey findings:

1. Infection preventionists most commonly reported increased rates for central line-associated bloodstream infections (27.8 percent), catheter-associated urinary tract infections (21.4 percent) and ventilator-associated pneumonia or ventilator-associated events (17.6 percent).

2. Nearly 73 percent of respondents said their facilities have implemented PPE crisis standards of care for respirators, while 68.7 percent said the same for masks and 75.8 percent for eye protection.

3. About 73 percent of infection preventionists said their facilities permit staff to reuse respirators for five days or more before they get new ones, and 73.6 percent reported the same for masks.

4. Seventy-two percent of infection preventionists said they were strongly or somewhat concerned about their facility's surge capacity.

To view the full survey, click here.

