CDC updates STI treatment guidelines

The CDC released updated guidelines on treating sexually transmitted infections July 22.

The guidelines include new recommendations for treating chlamydia, trichomoniasis and pelvic inflammatory disease, among other changes. They were last updated in 2015.

The update comes as public health experts warn of an expected rise in STIs as Americans emerge from the pandemic this summer and connect with others, according to NBC News.

STI rates hit an all-time high for the sixth consecutive year in 2019, when the CDC reported 2.5 million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis.

