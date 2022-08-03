APIC recognizes 8 leaders for infection prevention work

The Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology has recognized eight infection preventionists with its Heroes of Infection Prevention Award, the organization said Aug. 2.
The awards, founded in 2006, recognize infection preventionists who have developed and implemented innovative infection prevention programs. A breakdown of the 2022 winners is below.
Commander Jeffrey Miller, MD. Pennsylvania Department of Health (Harrisburg)
Category: Leadership
Jodie Leonard, RN. Gunnison (Colo.) Valley Health Hospital
Category: Leadership
Kelley Knapek, BSN, RN. Good Samaritan Medical Center (Lafayette, Colo.)
Category: Leadership
Patrick Gordon, DNP, RN. Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston)
Category: Quality improvement
Erin Minnerath; Tiffany Martens, BSN, RN; and Angie Silva. St. Mary's Medical Center (Grand Junction, Colo.)
Category: Infection prevention and control operations
Elizabeth Richardson, MSN, RN. Beebe Healthcare (Lewes, Del.)
Category: Infection prevention and control operations
Learn more about each recipient's work here.