APIC recognizes 8 leaders for infection prevention work

The Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology has recognized eight infection preventionists with its Heroes of Infection Prevention Award, the organization said Aug. 2.

The awards, founded in 2006, recognize infection preventionists who have developed and implemented innovative infection prevention programs. A breakdown of the 2022 winners is below.

Commander Jeffrey Miller, MD. Pennsylvania Department of Health (Harrisburg)

Category: Leadership

Jodie Leonard, RN. Gunnison (Colo.) Valley Health Hospital

Category: Leadership

Kelley Knapek, BSN, RN. Good Samaritan Medical Center (Lafayette, Colo.)

Category: Leadership

Patrick Gordon, DNP, RN. Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston)

Category: Quality improvement



Erin Minnerath; Tiffany Martens, BSN, RN; and Angie Silva. St. Mary's Medical Center (Grand Junction, Colo.)

Category: Infection prevention and control operations

Elizabeth Richardson, MSN, RN. Beebe Healthcare (Lewes, Del.)

Category: Infection prevention and control operations

