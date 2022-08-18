5 states with highest, lowest MRSA rates

Hospitals in Vermont have the lowest rate of Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infections in the country, CDC data shows. 

The CDC's healthcare-associated infections dataset, updated July 27, includes performance data for five types of infections collected through the National Healthcare Safety Network. The HAI measures show how often patients in a particular hospital contract certain infections during their inpatient stay, when compared to similar hospitals.

The CDC calculates and publishes a standardized infection ratio for each HAI by state, which may take into account care location, number of patients with an existing infection, lab methods, hospital affiliation with a medical school, hospital bed size, patient age and patient health. The measures apply to all patients treated in acute care hospitals, including adult, pediatric, neonatal, Medicare and non-Medicare patients, according to the CMS data dictionary.

Data for this ranking was collected from Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021. 

Five states with the lowest MRSA rates:

  1. Vermont — 0.428
  2. Hawaii — 0.471
  3. Maine — 0.504
  4. Minnesota — 0.517
  5. Delaware — 0.559

Five states with the highestMRSA rates:

  1. Alabama  — 1.534
  2. Mississippi — 1.588
  3. West Virginia — 1.711
  4. Arkansas — 1.733
  5. Louisiana — 1.774

