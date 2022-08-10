5 states with highest, lowest C. diff rates

Hospitals in Alaska have the lowest Clostridioides difficile infection rate in the country, CDC data shows.

The CDC's healthcare-associated infections dataset, updated July 27, includes performance data for five types of infections collected through the National Healthcare Safety Network. The HAI measures show how often patients in a particular hospital contract certain infections during their inpatient stay, when compared to similar hospitals.

The CDC calculates and publishes a standardized infection ratio for each HAI by state, which may take into account care location, number of patients with an existing infection, lab methods, hospital affiliation with a medical school, hospital bed size, patient age and patient health. The measures apply to all patients treated in acute care hospitals, including adult, pediatric, neonatal, Medicare and non-Medicare patients, according to the CMS data dictionary.

Data for this ranking was collected from Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021.

Five states with the lowest C. difficile rates:

Alaska — 0.298 Tennessee — 0.322 Virginia — 0.353 Florida — 0.359 Nevada — 0.37

Five states with the highest C. difficile rates: