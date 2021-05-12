332 hospitals with the nation's lowest CAUTI rates

The following hospitals had the lowest rates of catheter-associated urinary tract infections in the U.S., according to data from CMS' Hospital Compare website.

All the following hospitals had a Catheter Associated Urinary Tract Infections score of zero. The figures represent data collected from Jan. 1, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2019.

In total, 2,203 hospitals received a numeric calculation of the standardized infection ratio. Overall, 335 had a score of zero, with three hospitals in Puerto Rico excluded from the list below.

Alaska

Mat-Su Regional Medical Center (Palmer)

Alabama

Andalusia Health

Coosa Valley Medical Center (Sylacauga)

Dekalb Regional Medical Center (Fort Payne)

Medical Center Enterprise

Providence Hospital (Mobile)

Riverview Regional Medical Center (Gadsden)

Russell Medical Center (Alexander City)

Vaughan Regional Medical Center Parkway Campus (Selma)

Arkansas

Arkansas Surgical Hospital (North Little Rock)

Medical Center of South Arkansas (El Dorado)

St. Mary's Regional Medical Center (Russellville)

White County Medical Center (Searcy)

Arizona

Abrazo Scottsdale Campus (Phoenix )

Abrazo West Campus (Goodyear)

Banner Baywood Medical Center (Mesa)

Banner Heart Hospital (Mesa)

Banner-University Medical Center South Campus (Tucson)

Canyon Vista Medical Center (Sierra Vista)

Havasu Regional Medical Center (Lake Havasu City)

Verde Valley Medical Center (Cottonwood)

California

60th Medical Group-Travis Air Force Base (Fairfield )

Adventist Health Sonora

Alameda Hospital

Alhambra Hospital Medical Center

Alta Bates Summit Medical Center (Oakland )

Alta Bates Summit Medical Center-Alta Bates Camp (Berkeley)

Anaheim Global Medical Center

Bakersfield Heart Hospital

Beverly Hospital (Montebello)

Chapman Global Medical Center (Orange)

Coast Plaza Hospital (Norwalk)

Encino Hospital Medical Center

Garden Grove Hospital & Medical Center

Greater El Monte Community Hospital (South El Monte)

Hi-Desert Medical Center (Joshua Tree)

Huntington Beach Hospital

Kaiser Foundation Hospital-Antioch

Kern Valley Healthcare District (Lake Isabella)

Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital (Los Angeles)

Palomar Medical Center Poway

Peninsula Medical Center (Burlingame)

Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District (Brawley)

Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro

San Dimas Community Hospital

San Mateo Medical Center

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital (Grass Valley)

Sierra View Medical Center (Porterville)

St. Joseph's Medical Center of Stockton

St. Rose Hospital (Hayward)

Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital

Whittier Hospital Medical Center

Colorado

Mercy Regional Medical Center (Durango)

Platte Valley Medical Center (Brighton)

Connecticut

Bristol Hospital

Greenwich Hospital Association

Rockville General Hospital (Vernon)

Delaware

Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus (Milford)

Nanticoke Memorial Hospital (Seaford)

Florida

AdventHealth Heart of Florida (Davenport)

AdventHealth Lake Wales

AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach

AdventHealth North Pinellas (Tarpon Springs)

Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County (Middleburg)

Bartow Regional Medical Center

Bayfront Health Port Charlotte

Cape Canaveral Hospital (Cocoa Beach)

Englewood Community Hospital

Highlands Regional Medical Center (Sebring)

Jupiter Medical Center

Lake City Medical Center

Larkin Community Hospital (South Miami)

Lehigh Regional Medical Center (Lehigh Acres)

Lower Keys Medical Center (Key West)

Memorial Hospital Miramar

Memorial Hospital Pembroke (Pembroke Pines)

Morton Plant Mease Healthcare Countryside (Safety Harbor)

Santa Rosa Medical Center (Milton)

South Bay Hospital (Sun City Center)

Twin Cities Hospital (Niceville)

Venice Regional Bayfront Health

West Boca Medical Center (Boca Raton)

Westchester General Hospital (Miami)

Georgia

Cartersville Medical Center

Emory Hillandale Hospital (Lithonia)

Meadows Regional Medical Center (Vidalia)

Optim Medical Center-Tattnall (Reidsville)

Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside (Columbus)

Piedmont Newnan Hospital

Southern Regional Medical Center (Riverdale)

Upson Regional Medical Center (Thomaston)

Wellstar Paulding Hospital (Hiram)

Hawaii

Pali Momi Medical Center (Aiea)

Straub Clinic and Hospital (Honolulu)

Iowa

Buena Vista Regional Medical Center (Storm Lake)

Finley Hospital (Dubuque)

Pella Regional Health Center

Idaho

Gritman Medical Center (Moscow)

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center (Lewiston)

Illinois

Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital

Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital

Adventist Glenoaks (Glendale Heights)

Community First Medical Center (Chicago)

Crawford Memorial Hospital (Robinson)

Ferrell Hospital Community Foundations (Eldorado)

FHN Memorial Hospital (Freeport)

Genesis Medical Center (Silvis)

Heartland Regional Medical Center (Marion)

Jackson Park Hospital (Chicago)

Macneal Hospital (Berwyn)

Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers

Passavant Area Hospital (Jacksonville)

Proctor Hospital (Peoria)

Riverside Medical Center (Kankakee)

Saint Anthony Hospital (Chicago)

St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital (Effingham)

Indiana

Ascension St. Vincent Anderson

Decatur County Memorial Hospital (Greensburg)

Henry County Memorial Hospital (New Castle)

Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital (Lafayette)

Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital

Indiana University Health North Hospital (Carmel)

Marion General Hospital

Schneck Medical Center (Seymour)

St. Joseph Hospital (Fort Wayne)

Kansas

Kansas Medical Center (Andover)

Lawrence Memorial Hospital

Southwest Medical Center (Liberal)

St. Catherine Hospital (Garden City)

University of Kansas Health System-St. Francis Campus (Topeka)

Kentucky

Clark Regional Medical Center (Winchester)

Harlan ARH Hospital

Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center

Middlesboro ARH Hospital

Murray-Calloway County Hospital

Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center (South Williamson)

Whitesburg ARH Hospital

Louisiana

Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital

Acadia General Hospital (Crowley)

Baton Rouge General Medical Center

Beauregard Memorial Hospital (Deridder)

Claiborne Memorial Medical Center (Homer)

Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center (Houma)

Natchitoches Regional Medical Center

Ochsner Medical Center-Baton Rouge

St. Tammany Parish Hospital (Covington)

Massachusetts

Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton

Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Needham

Heywood Hospital-Gardner

Holyoke Medical Center

Saint Anne's Hospital (Fall River)

Sturdy Memorial Hospital (Attleboro)

UMass Memorial Healthcare-Marlborough Hospital

Maryland

Carroll Hospital Center (Westminster )

Doctors' Community Hospital (Lanham)

Howard County General Hospital (Columbia)

Medstar Montgomery Medical Center (Olney)

Medstar Saint Mary's Hospital (Leonardtown)

Union Hospital of Cecil County (Elkton)

University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center (La Plata)

Maine

Mid Coast Hospital (Brunswick)

Waldo County General Hospital (Belfast)

Michigan

Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital

McLaren Central Michigan (Mount Pleasant)

McLaren Lapeer Region

Memorial Healthcare (Owosso)

ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital

Minnesota

Lakeview Memorial Hospital (Stillwater)

Mayo Clinic Health System-Albert Lea and Austin

Rainy Lake Medical Center (International Falls)

Sanford Thief River Falls Medical Center

Missouri

Cameron Regional Medical Center

Lake Regional Health System (Osage Beach)

Missouri Delta Medical Center (Sikeston)

Ozarks Healthcare (West Plains)

Pemiscot County Memorial Hospital (Hayti)

St. Joseph Medical Center (Kansas City)

Mississippi

Delta Regional Medical Center (Greenville)

Highland Community Hospital (Picayune)

Merit Health Biloxi

Merit Health Natchez

OCH Regional Medical Center (Starkville)

Montana

Sidney Health Center

North Carolina

Angel Medical Center (Asheville)

Atrium Health Lincoln (Lincolnton)

Atrium Health Union (Monroe)

Atrium Health University City (Charlotte)

Swain County Hospital (Bryson City)

Harris Regional Hospital (Sylva)

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital (Elkin)

Maria Parham Medical Center (Henderson)

Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

Scotland Memorial Hospital (Laurinburg)

Sentara Albemarle Medical Center (Elizabeth City)

Stanly Regional Medical Center (Albemarle)

UNC Rockingham (Eden)

North Dakota

CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson

Nebraska

Bellevue Medical Center

Faith Regional Health Services (Norfolk)

Mary Lanning Healthcare (Hastings)

Phelps Memorial Health Center (Holdrege)

New Hampshire

Franklin Regional Hospital

Huggins Hospital (Wolfeboro)

New Jersey

CarePoint Health-Hoboken University Medical Center

Monmouth Medical Center (Long Branch)

Raritan Bay Medical Center Perth Amboy Division

St Luke's Warren Hospital (Phillipsburg)

New Mexico

Gila Regional Medical Center (Silver City)

Mimbres Memorial Hospital (Deming)

Nevada

Mountainview Hospital (Las Vegas)

New York

Aurelia Osborn Fox Memorial Hospital (Oneonta)

Canton-Potsdam Hospital

Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Medical Center (Plattsburgh)

Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center (Ogdensburg)

Guthrie Cortland Regional Medical Center

Mercy Medical Center (Rockville Centre)

Newark-Wayne Community Hospital

Northern Dutchess Hospital (Rhinebeck)

Northern Westchester Hospital (Mount Kisco)

Oswego Hospital

St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital (Newburgh)

Ohio

Atrium Medical Center (Franklin)

East Liverpool City Hospital

Knox Community Hospital (Mount Vernon)

Lake Health (Concord)

Lutheran Hospital (Cleveland)

Magruder Hospital (Port Clinton)

Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital

Selby General Hospital (Marietta)

Trinity Medical Center East &Trinity Medical Center West (Steubenville)

UH St. John Medical Center (Westlake)

Western Reserve Hospital (Cuyahoga Falls)

Oklahoma

AllianceHealth Durant

Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center (Poteau)

Hillcrest Hospital Claremore

Integris Canadian Valley Hospital (Yukon)

Oklahoma Heart Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Ponca City Medical Center

Southwestern Medical Center (Lawton)

SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital-Shawnee

Oregon

Good Shepherd Medical Center (Hermiston)

Samaritan Albany General Hospital

Sky Lakes Medical Center (Klamath Falls)

Pennsylvania

Abington Health Lansdale Hospital

ACMH Hospital (Kittanning)

Grand View Health (Sellersville)

Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton

Millcreek Community Hospital (Erie)

Schuylkill Medical Center-South Jackson Street (Pottsville)

Sharon Regional Health System

St. Joseph Medical Center (Reading)

St. Luke's Hospital-Easton Campus

UPMC Hanover

UPMC Northwest (Seneca)

UPMC Somerset

UPMC Wellsboro

South Carolina

Bon Secours-St. Francis Xavier Hospital (Charleston)

Conway Medical Center

Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital

Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital

South Dakota

Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (Yankton)

Avera St. Luke's (Aberdeen)

Hans P. Peterson Memorial Hospital (Philip)

Tennessee

Cumberland Medical Center (Crossville)

Franklin Woods Community Hospital (Johnson City)

Lafollette Medical Center

Newport Medical Center

Northcrest Medical Center (Springfield)

Saint Francis Bartlett Medical Center

Southern Tennessee Regional Health System-Winchester

Starr Regional Medical Center (Athens)

Sweetwater Hospital Association

Sycamore Shoals Hospital (Elizabethton)

Tennova Healthcare-Harton (Tullahoma)

Tennova Healthcare-Jefferson Memorial Hospital (Jefferson City)

TriStar Horizon Medical Center (Dickson)

TriStar Stonecrest Medical Center (Smyrna)

Williamson Medical Center (Franklin)

Texas

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Round Rock

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center at Irving

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center- Waxahachie

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-White Rock (Dallas)

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Carrollton

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Sunnyvale

Cedar Park Regional Medical Center

Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs

Dallas Medical Center

Dallas Regional Medical Center (Mesquite)

Guadalupe Regional Medical Center (Seguin)

Hunt Regional Medical Center (Greenville)

Huntsville Memorial Hospital

Medical City Weatherford

Methodist Hospital for Surgery (Addison)

Nacogdoches County Hospital District

Oakbend Medical Center (Richmond)

Palestine Regional Medical Center

Peterson Regional Medical Center (Kerrville)

Scenic Mountain Medical Center-A Steward Family Hospital (Big Spring)

Seton Medical Center Harker Heights

Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

The Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus (El Paso)

Wadley Regional Medical Center (Texarkana)

Wise Regional Health System (Decatur)

Virginia

Carilion New River Valley Medical Center (Christiansburg)

Centra Southside Community Hospital (Farmville)

Fauquier Hospital (Warrenton )

Inova Loudoun Hospital (Leesburg)

Mary Immaculate Hospital (Newport News)

Norton Community Hospital

Twin County Regional Hospital (Galax)

Wythe County Community Hospital (Wytheville)

Washington

Lourdes Medical Center (Pasco)

Multicare Auburn Medical Center

St. Clare Hospital (Lakewood)

Swedish Issaquah Hospital

Virginia Mason Memorial (Yakima)

Wisconsin

Bay Area Medical Center (Marinette)

Community Memorial Hospital (Menomonee Falls)

Crossing Rivers Health Medical Center (Prairie Du Chien)

Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar (Menomonie)

Ripon Medical Center

St Joseph's Community Hospital of West Bend

Thedacare Medical Center-New London

Waupun Memorial Hospital

West Virginia

Greenbrier Valley Medical Center (Ronceverte)

Jackson General Hospital (Ripley)

Raleigh General Hospital (Beckley)

Wyoming

Cody Regional Health

Wyoming Medical Center (Casper)

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.