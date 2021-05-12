332 hospitals with the nation's lowest CAUTI rates

Gabrielle Masson - Print  | 

The following hospitals had the lowest rates of catheter-associated urinary tract infections in the U.S., according to data from CMS' Hospital Compare website.

All the following hospitals had a Catheter Associated Urinary Tract Infections score of zero. The figures represent data collected from Jan. 1, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2019.

In total, 2,203 hospitals received a numeric calculation of the standardized infection ratio. Overall, 335 had a score of zero, with three hospitals in Puerto Rico excluded from the list below.  

Alaska

Mat-Su Regional Medical Center (Palmer) 

Alabama

Andalusia Health  

Coosa Valley Medical Center (Sylacauga)

Dekalb Regional Medical Center (Fort Payne) 

Medical Center Enterprise  

Providence Hospital (Mobile)

Riverview Regional Medical Center (Gadsden)

Russell Medical Center (Alexander City)

Vaughan Regional Medical Center Parkway Campus (Selma) 

Arkansas

Arkansas Surgical Hospital (North Little Rock)

Medical Center of South Arkansas (El Dorado)

St. Mary's Regional Medical Center (Russellville)

White County Medical Center (Searcy)

Arizona

Abrazo Scottsdale Campus (Phoenix )

Abrazo West Campus (Goodyear) 

Banner Baywood Medical Center (Mesa)

Banner Heart Hospital (Mesa)

Banner-University Medical Center South Campus (Tucson)

Canyon Vista Medical Center (Sierra Vista)

Havasu Regional Medical Center (Lake Havasu City)

Verde Valley Medical Center (Cottonwood)  

California

60th Medical Group-Travis Air Force Base (Fairfield ) 

Adventist Health Sonora  

Alameda Hospital  

Alhambra Hospital Medical Center  

Alta Bates Summit Medical Center (Oakland )

Alta Bates Summit Medical Center-Alta Bates Camp (Berkeley)  

Anaheim Global Medical Center  

Bakersfield Heart Hospital  

Beverly Hospital (Montebello) 

Chapman Global Medical Center (Orange)

Coast Plaza Hospital (Norwalk)  

Encino Hospital Medical Center  

Garden Grove Hospital & Medical Center  

Greater El Monte Community Hospital (South El Monte)

Hi-Desert Medical Center (Joshua Tree)

Huntington Beach Hospital  

Kaiser Foundation Hospital-Antioch  

Kern Valley Healthcare District (Lake Isabella)

Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital (Los Angeles)

Palomar Medical Center Poway  

Peninsula Medical Center (Burlingame)

Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District (Brawley)

Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro  

San Dimas Community Hospital  

San Mateo Medical Center  

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center  

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital (Grass Valley) 

Sierra View Medical Center (Porterville) 

St. Joseph's Medical Center of Stockton 

St. Rose Hospital (Hayward)

Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital  

Whittier Hospital Medical Center  

Colorado

Mercy Regional Medical Center (Durango)

Platte Valley Medical Center (Brighton)

Connecticut

Bristol Hospital  

Greenwich Hospital Association 

Rockville General Hospital (Vernon)

Delaware

Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus (Milford) 

Nanticoke Memorial Hospital (Seaford)

Florida

AdventHealth Heart of Florida (Davenport)

AdventHealth Lake Wales  

AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach  

AdventHealth North Pinellas (Tarpon Springs) 

Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County (Middleburg)

Bartow Regional Medical Center  

Bayfront Health Port Charlotte  

Cape Canaveral Hospital (Cocoa Beach)

Englewood Community Hospital  

Highlands Regional Medical Center (Sebring)

Jupiter Medical Center  

Lake City Medical Center  

Larkin Community Hospital (South Miami)

Lehigh Regional Medical Center (Lehigh Acres)

Lower Keys Medical Center (Key West)

Memorial Hospital Miramar  

Memorial Hospital Pembroke (Pembroke Pines)

Morton Plant Mease Healthcare Countryside (Safety Harbor)

Santa Rosa Medical Center (Milton)

South Bay Hospital (Sun City Center)

Twin Cities Hospital (Niceville)

Venice Regional Bayfront Health  

West Boca Medical Center (Boca Raton)

Westchester General Hospital (Miami)  

Georgia

Cartersville Medical Center  

Emory Hillandale Hospital (Lithonia)

Meadows Regional Medical Center (Vidalia)

Optim Medical Center-Tattnall (Reidsville)

Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside (Columbus)

Piedmont Newnan Hospital 

Southern Regional Medical Center (Riverdale)

Upson Regional Medical Center (Thomaston)

Wellstar Paulding Hospital (Hiram)

Hawaii

Pali Momi Medical Center (Aiea)

Straub Clinic and Hospital (Honolulu)

Iowa

Buena Vista Regional Medical Center (Storm Lake)

Finley Hospital (Dubuque)

Pella Regional Health Center  

Idaho

Gritman Medical Center (Moscow)

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center (Lewiston)

Illinois

Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital  

Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital  

Adventist Glenoaks (Glendale Heights)

Community First Medical Center (Chicago)

Crawford Memorial Hospital (Robinson)

Ferrell Hospital Community Foundations (Eldorado)

FHN Memorial Hospital (Freeport)

Genesis Medical Center (Silvis) 

Heartland Regional Medical Center (Marion)

Jackson Park Hospital (Chicago)  

Macneal Hospital (Berwyn)  

Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers 

Passavant Area Hospital (Jacksonville) 

Proctor Hospital (Peoria)

Riverside Medical Center (Kankakee)

Saint Anthony Hospital (Chicago) 

St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital (Effingham)

Indiana

Ascension St. Vincent Anderson  

Decatur County Memorial Hospital (Greensburg)

Henry County Memorial Hospital (New Castle)

Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital (Lafayette)

Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital  

Indiana University Health North Hospital (Carmel)

Marion General Hospital  

Schneck Medical Center (Seymour)

St. Joseph Hospital (Fort Wayne)

Kansas

Kansas Medical Center (Andover)

Lawrence Memorial Hospital  

Southwest Medical Center (Liberal)

St. Catherine Hospital (Garden City)

University of Kansas Health System-St. Francis Campus (Topeka)

Kentucky

Clark Regional Medical Center (Winchester)

Harlan ARH Hospital  

Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center  

Middlesboro ARH Hospital  

Murray-Calloway County Hospital  

Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center (South Williamson)

Whitesburg ARH Hospital  

Louisiana

Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital  

Acadia General Hospital (Crowley) 

Baton Rouge General Medical Center  

Beauregard Memorial Hospital (Deridder) 

Claiborne Memorial Medical Center (Homer)

Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center (Houma)

Natchitoches Regional Medical Center  

Ochsner Medical Center-Baton Rouge  

St. Tammany Parish Hospital (Covington) 

Massachusetts

Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton  

Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Needham  

Heywood Hospital-Gardner

Holyoke Medical Center  

Saint Anne's Hospital (Fall River)

Sturdy Memorial Hospital (Attleboro)

UMass Memorial Healthcare-Marlborough Hospital  

Maryland

Carroll Hospital Center (Westminster )

Doctors' Community Hospital (Lanham) 

Howard County General Hospital (Columbia)

Medstar Montgomery Medical Center (Olney)

Medstar Saint Mary's Hospital (Leonardtown)

Union Hospital of Cecil County (Elkton)

University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center (La Plata)

Maine

Mid Coast Hospital (Brunswick)

Waldo County General Hospital (Belfast)

Michigan

Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital  

McLaren Central Michigan (Mount Pleasant)

McLaren Lapeer Region  

Memorial Healthcare (Owosso)

ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital  

Minnesota

Lakeview Memorial Hospital (Stillwater)

Mayo Clinic Health System-Albert Lea and Austin  

Rainy Lake Medical Center (International Falls)

Sanford Thief River Falls Medical Center  

Missouri

Cameron Regional Medical Center  

Lake Regional Health System (Osage Beach)

Missouri Delta Medical Center (Sikeston)

Ozarks Healthcare (West Plains)

Pemiscot County Memorial Hospital (Hayti)

St. Joseph Medical Center (Kansas City)

Mississippi

Delta Regional Medical Center (Greenville)

Highland Community Hospital (Picayune)

Merit Health Biloxi  

Merit Health Natchez  

OCH Regional Medical Center (Starkville)

Montana

Sidney Health Center  

North Carolina

Angel Medical Center (Asheville)

Atrium Health Lincoln (Lincolnton)

Atrium Health Union (Monroe)

Atrium Health University City (Charlotte)

Swain County Hospital (Bryson City)

Harris Regional Hospital (Sylva)

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital (Elkin)

Maria Parham Medical Center (Henderson)

Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center  

Scotland Memorial Hospital (Laurinburg)

Sentara Albemarle Medical Center (Elizabeth City)

Stanly Regional Medical Center (Albemarle)

UNC Rockingham (Eden)

North Dakota

CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson  

Nebraska

Bellevue Medical Center  

Faith Regional Health Services (Norfolk)

Mary Lanning Healthcare (Hastings)

Phelps Memorial Health Center (Holdrege)

New Hampshire

Franklin Regional Hospital  

Huggins Hospital (Wolfeboro)

New Jersey

CarePoint Health-Hoboken University Medical Center  

Monmouth Medical Center (Long Branch)  

Raritan Bay Medical Center Perth Amboy Division  

St Luke's Warren Hospital (Phillipsburg)

New Mexico

Gila Regional Medical Center (Silver City)

Mimbres Memorial Hospital (Deming)

Nevada

Mountainview Hospital (Las Vegas)

New York

Aurelia Osborn Fox Memorial Hospital (Oneonta)

Canton-Potsdam Hospital  

Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Medical Center (Plattsburgh)

Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center (Ogdensburg)

Guthrie Cortland Regional Medical Center  

Mercy Medical Center (Rockville Centre)

Newark-Wayne Community Hospital  

Northern Dutchess Hospital (Rhinebeck)

Northern Westchester Hospital (Mount Kisco)

Oswego Hospital  

St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital (Newburgh)

Ohio

Atrium Medical Center (Franklin)

East Liverpool City Hospital  

Knox Community Hospital (Mount Vernon)

Lake Health (Concord)

Lutheran Hospital (Cleveland) 

Magruder Hospital (Port Clinton)

Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital  

Selby General Hospital (Marietta)

Trinity Medical Center East &Trinity Medical Center West (Steubenville)

UH St. John Medical Center (Westlake)

Western Reserve Hospital (Cuyahoga Falls)

Oklahoma

AllianceHealth Durant  

Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center (Poteau)

Hillcrest Hospital Claremore  

Integris Canadian Valley Hospital (Yukon)

Oklahoma Heart Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Ponca City Medical Center  

Southwestern Medical Center (Lawton)

SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital-Shawnee  

Oregon

Good Shepherd Medical Center (Hermiston) 

Samaritan Albany General Hospital  

Sky Lakes Medical Center (Klamath Falls)

Pennsylvania

Abington Health Lansdale Hospital  

ACMH Hospital (Kittanning)

Grand View Health (Sellersville)

Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton  

Millcreek Community Hospital (Erie)

Schuylkill Medical Center-South Jackson Street (Pottsville)

Sharon Regional Health System 

St. Joseph Medical Center (Reading)

St. Luke's Hospital-Easton Campus  

UPMC Hanover 

UPMC Northwest (Seneca)  

UPMC Somerset  

UPMC Wellsboro  

South Carolina

Bon Secours-St. Francis Xavier Hospital (Charleston)  

Conway Medical Center  

Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital  

Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital  

South Dakota

Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (Yankton)

Avera St. Luke's (Aberdeen)

Hans P. Peterson Memorial Hospital (Philip)

Tennessee

Cumberland Medical Center (Crossville)  

Franklin Woods Community Hospital (Johnson City)

Lafollette Medical Center  

Newport Medical Center  

Northcrest Medical Center (Springfield)

Saint Francis Bartlett Medical Center 

Southern Tennessee Regional Health System-Winchester  

Starr Regional Medical Center (Athens)  

Sweetwater Hospital Association  

Sycamore Shoals Hospital (Elizabethton)

Tennova Healthcare-Harton (Tullahoma)

Tennova Healthcare-Jefferson Memorial Hospital (Jefferson City)

TriStar Horizon Medical Center (Dickson) 

TriStar Stonecrest Medical Center (Smyrna) 

Williamson Medical Center (Franklin)

Texas

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Round Rock 

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center at Irving  

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center- Waxahachie  

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-White Rock (Dallas)

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Carrollton  

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Sunnyvale 

Cedar Park Regional Medical Center 

Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs  

Dallas Medical Center  

Dallas Regional Medical Center (Mesquite) 

Guadalupe Regional Medical Center (Seguin)

Hunt Regional Medical Center (Greenville)

Huntsville Memorial Hospital  

Medical City Weatherford  

Methodist Hospital for Surgery (Addison)  

Nacogdoches County Hospital District  

Oakbend Medical Center (Richmond)  

Palestine Regional Medical Center  

Peterson Regional Medical Center (Kerrville) 

Scenic Mountain Medical Center-A Steward Family Hospital (Big Spring)

Seton Medical Center Harker Heights  

Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital  

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton 

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano  

The Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus (El Paso)

Wadley Regional Medical Center (Texarkana)

Wise Regional Health System (Decatur)

Virginia

Carilion New River Valley Medical Center (Christiansburg)

Centra Southside Community Hospital (Farmville)  

Fauquier Hospital (Warrenton )

Inova Loudoun Hospital (Leesburg)

Mary Immaculate Hospital (Newport News)

Norton Community Hospital  

Twin County Regional Hospital (Galax)

Wythe County Community Hospital (Wytheville)  

Washington

Lourdes Medical Center (Pasco)

Multicare Auburn Medical Center  

St. Clare Hospital (Lakewood)

Swedish Issaquah Hospital 

Virginia Mason Memorial (Yakima)

Wisconsin

Bay Area Medical Center (Marinette) 

Community Memorial Hospital (Menomonee Falls)

Crossing Rivers Health Medical Center (Prairie Du Chien)  

Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar (Menomonie)

Ripon Medical Center 

St Joseph's Community Hospital of West Bend 

Thedacare Medical Center-New London  

Waupun Memorial Hospital  

West Virginia

Greenbrier Valley Medical Center (Ronceverte)

Jackson General Hospital (Ripley) 

Raleigh General Hospital (Beckley)  

Wyoming

Cody Regional Health  

Wyoming Medical Center (Casper)

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars