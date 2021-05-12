332 hospitals with the nation's lowest CAUTI rates
The following hospitals had the lowest rates of catheter-associated urinary tract infections in the U.S., according to data from CMS' Hospital Compare website.
All the following hospitals had a Catheter Associated Urinary Tract Infections score of zero. The figures represent data collected from Jan. 1, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2019.
In total, 2,203 hospitals received a numeric calculation of the standardized infection ratio. Overall, 335 had a score of zero, with three hospitals in Puerto Rico excluded from the list below.
Alaska
Mat-Su Regional Medical Center (Palmer)
Alabama
Andalusia Health
Coosa Valley Medical Center (Sylacauga)
Dekalb Regional Medical Center (Fort Payne)
Medical Center Enterprise
Providence Hospital (Mobile)
Riverview Regional Medical Center (Gadsden)
Russell Medical Center (Alexander City)
Vaughan Regional Medical Center Parkway Campus (Selma)
Arkansas
Arkansas Surgical Hospital (North Little Rock)
Medical Center of South Arkansas (El Dorado)
St. Mary's Regional Medical Center (Russellville)
White County Medical Center (Searcy)
Arizona
Abrazo Scottsdale Campus (Phoenix )
Abrazo West Campus (Goodyear)
Banner Baywood Medical Center (Mesa)
Banner Heart Hospital (Mesa)
Banner-University Medical Center South Campus (Tucson)
Canyon Vista Medical Center (Sierra Vista)
Havasu Regional Medical Center (Lake Havasu City)
Verde Valley Medical Center (Cottonwood)
California
60th Medical Group-Travis Air Force Base (Fairfield )
Adventist Health Sonora
Alameda Hospital
Alhambra Hospital Medical Center
Alta Bates Summit Medical Center (Oakland )
Alta Bates Summit Medical Center-Alta Bates Camp (Berkeley)
Anaheim Global Medical Center
Bakersfield Heart Hospital
Beverly Hospital (Montebello)
Chapman Global Medical Center (Orange)
Coast Plaza Hospital (Norwalk)
Encino Hospital Medical Center
Garden Grove Hospital & Medical Center
Greater El Monte Community Hospital (South El Monte)
Hi-Desert Medical Center (Joshua Tree)
Huntington Beach Hospital
Kaiser Foundation Hospital-Antioch
Kern Valley Healthcare District (Lake Isabella)
Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital (Los Angeles)
Palomar Medical Center Poway
Peninsula Medical Center (Burlingame)
Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District (Brawley)
Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro
San Dimas Community Hospital
San Mateo Medical Center
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital (Grass Valley)
Sierra View Medical Center (Porterville)
St. Joseph's Medical Center of Stockton
St. Rose Hospital (Hayward)
Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
Whittier Hospital Medical Center
Colorado
Mercy Regional Medical Center (Durango)
Platte Valley Medical Center (Brighton)
Connecticut
Bristol Hospital
Greenwich Hospital Association
Rockville General Hospital (Vernon)
Delaware
Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus (Milford)
Nanticoke Memorial Hospital (Seaford)
Florida
AdventHealth Heart of Florida (Davenport)
AdventHealth Lake Wales
AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
AdventHealth North Pinellas (Tarpon Springs)
Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County (Middleburg)
Bartow Regional Medical Center
Bayfront Health Port Charlotte
Cape Canaveral Hospital (Cocoa Beach)
Englewood Community Hospital
Highlands Regional Medical Center (Sebring)
Jupiter Medical Center
Lake City Medical Center
Larkin Community Hospital (South Miami)
Lehigh Regional Medical Center (Lehigh Acres)
Lower Keys Medical Center (Key West)
Memorial Hospital Miramar
Memorial Hospital Pembroke (Pembroke Pines)
Morton Plant Mease Healthcare Countryside (Safety Harbor)
Santa Rosa Medical Center (Milton)
South Bay Hospital (Sun City Center)
Twin Cities Hospital (Niceville)
Venice Regional Bayfront Health
West Boca Medical Center (Boca Raton)
Westchester General Hospital (Miami)
Georgia
Cartersville Medical Center
Emory Hillandale Hospital (Lithonia)
Meadows Regional Medical Center (Vidalia)
Optim Medical Center-Tattnall (Reidsville)
Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside (Columbus)
Piedmont Newnan Hospital
Southern Regional Medical Center (Riverdale)
Upson Regional Medical Center (Thomaston)
Wellstar Paulding Hospital (Hiram)
Hawaii
Pali Momi Medical Center (Aiea)
Straub Clinic and Hospital (Honolulu)
Iowa
Buena Vista Regional Medical Center (Storm Lake)
Finley Hospital (Dubuque)
Pella Regional Health Center
Idaho
Gritman Medical Center (Moscow)
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center (Lewiston)
Illinois
Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital
Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
Adventist Glenoaks (Glendale Heights)
Community First Medical Center (Chicago)
Crawford Memorial Hospital (Robinson)
Ferrell Hospital Community Foundations (Eldorado)
FHN Memorial Hospital (Freeport)
Genesis Medical Center (Silvis)
Heartland Regional Medical Center (Marion)
Jackson Park Hospital (Chicago)
Macneal Hospital (Berwyn)
Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers
Passavant Area Hospital (Jacksonville)
Proctor Hospital (Peoria)
Riverside Medical Center (Kankakee)
Saint Anthony Hospital (Chicago)
St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital (Effingham)
Indiana
Ascension St. Vincent Anderson
Decatur County Memorial Hospital (Greensburg)
Henry County Memorial Hospital (New Castle)
Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital (Lafayette)
Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital
Indiana University Health North Hospital (Carmel)
Marion General Hospital
Schneck Medical Center (Seymour)
St. Joseph Hospital (Fort Wayne)
Kansas
Kansas Medical Center (Andover)
Lawrence Memorial Hospital
Southwest Medical Center (Liberal)
St. Catherine Hospital (Garden City)
University of Kansas Health System-St. Francis Campus (Topeka)
Kentucky
Clark Regional Medical Center (Winchester)
Harlan ARH Hospital
Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center
Middlesboro ARH Hospital
Murray-Calloway County Hospital
Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center (South Williamson)
Whitesburg ARH Hospital
Louisiana
Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital
Acadia General Hospital (Crowley)
Baton Rouge General Medical Center
Beauregard Memorial Hospital (Deridder)
Claiborne Memorial Medical Center (Homer)
Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center (Houma)
Natchitoches Regional Medical Center
Ochsner Medical Center-Baton Rouge
St. Tammany Parish Hospital (Covington)
Massachusetts
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Needham
Heywood Hospital-Gardner
Holyoke Medical Center
Saint Anne's Hospital (Fall River)
Sturdy Memorial Hospital (Attleboro)
UMass Memorial Healthcare-Marlborough Hospital
Maryland
Carroll Hospital Center (Westminster )
Doctors' Community Hospital (Lanham)
Howard County General Hospital (Columbia)
Medstar Montgomery Medical Center (Olney)
Medstar Saint Mary's Hospital (Leonardtown)
Union Hospital of Cecil County (Elkton)
University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center (La Plata)
Maine
Mid Coast Hospital (Brunswick)
Waldo County General Hospital (Belfast)
Michigan
Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
McLaren Central Michigan (Mount Pleasant)
McLaren Lapeer Region
Memorial Healthcare (Owosso)
ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital
Minnesota
Lakeview Memorial Hospital (Stillwater)
Mayo Clinic Health System-Albert Lea and Austin
Rainy Lake Medical Center (International Falls)
Sanford Thief River Falls Medical Center
Missouri
Cameron Regional Medical Center
Lake Regional Health System (Osage Beach)
Missouri Delta Medical Center (Sikeston)
Ozarks Healthcare (West Plains)
Pemiscot County Memorial Hospital (Hayti)
St. Joseph Medical Center (Kansas City)
Mississippi
Delta Regional Medical Center (Greenville)
Highland Community Hospital (Picayune)
Merit Health Biloxi
Merit Health Natchez
OCH Regional Medical Center (Starkville)
Montana
Sidney Health Center
North Carolina
Angel Medical Center (Asheville)
Atrium Health Lincoln (Lincolnton)
Atrium Health Union (Monroe)
Atrium Health University City (Charlotte)
Swain County Hospital (Bryson City)
Harris Regional Hospital (Sylva)
Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital (Elkin)
Maria Parham Medical Center (Henderson)
Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
Scotland Memorial Hospital (Laurinburg)
Sentara Albemarle Medical Center (Elizabeth City)
Stanly Regional Medical Center (Albemarle)
UNC Rockingham (Eden)
North Dakota
CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson
Nebraska
Bellevue Medical Center
Faith Regional Health Services (Norfolk)
Mary Lanning Healthcare (Hastings)
Phelps Memorial Health Center (Holdrege)
New Hampshire
Franklin Regional Hospital
Huggins Hospital (Wolfeboro)
New Jersey
CarePoint Health-Hoboken University Medical Center
Monmouth Medical Center (Long Branch)
Raritan Bay Medical Center Perth Amboy Division
St Luke's Warren Hospital (Phillipsburg)
New Mexico
Gila Regional Medical Center (Silver City)
Mimbres Memorial Hospital (Deming)
Nevada
Mountainview Hospital (Las Vegas)
New York
Aurelia Osborn Fox Memorial Hospital (Oneonta)
Canton-Potsdam Hospital
Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Medical Center (Plattsburgh)
Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center (Ogdensburg)
Guthrie Cortland Regional Medical Center
Mercy Medical Center (Rockville Centre)
Newark-Wayne Community Hospital
Northern Dutchess Hospital (Rhinebeck)
Northern Westchester Hospital (Mount Kisco)
Oswego Hospital
St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital (Newburgh)
Ohio
Atrium Medical Center (Franklin)
East Liverpool City Hospital
Knox Community Hospital (Mount Vernon)
Lake Health (Concord)
Lutheran Hospital (Cleveland)
Magruder Hospital (Port Clinton)
Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital
Selby General Hospital (Marietta)
Trinity Medical Center East &Trinity Medical Center West (Steubenville)
UH St. John Medical Center (Westlake)
Western Reserve Hospital (Cuyahoga Falls)
Oklahoma
AllianceHealth Durant
Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center (Poteau)
Hillcrest Hospital Claremore
Integris Canadian Valley Hospital (Yukon)
Oklahoma Heart Hospital (Oklahoma City)
Ponca City Medical Center
Southwestern Medical Center (Lawton)
SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital-Shawnee
Oregon
Good Shepherd Medical Center (Hermiston)
Samaritan Albany General Hospital
Sky Lakes Medical Center (Klamath Falls)
Pennsylvania
Abington Health Lansdale Hospital
ACMH Hospital (Kittanning)
Grand View Health (Sellersville)
Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton
Millcreek Community Hospital (Erie)
Schuylkill Medical Center-South Jackson Street (Pottsville)
Sharon Regional Health System
St. Joseph Medical Center (Reading)
St. Luke's Hospital-Easton Campus
UPMC Hanover
UPMC Northwest (Seneca)
UPMC Somerset
UPMC Wellsboro
South Carolina
Bon Secours-St. Francis Xavier Hospital (Charleston)
Conway Medical Center
Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
South Dakota
Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (Yankton)
Avera St. Luke's (Aberdeen)
Hans P. Peterson Memorial Hospital (Philip)
Tennessee
Cumberland Medical Center (Crossville)
Franklin Woods Community Hospital (Johnson City)
Lafollette Medical Center
Newport Medical Center
Northcrest Medical Center (Springfield)
Saint Francis Bartlett Medical Center
Southern Tennessee Regional Health System-Winchester
Starr Regional Medical Center (Athens)
Sweetwater Hospital Association
Sycamore Shoals Hospital (Elizabethton)
Tennova Healthcare-Harton (Tullahoma)
Tennova Healthcare-Jefferson Memorial Hospital (Jefferson City)
TriStar Horizon Medical Center (Dickson)
TriStar Stonecrest Medical Center (Smyrna)
Williamson Medical Center (Franklin)
Texas
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Round Rock
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center at Irving
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center- Waxahachie
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-White Rock (Dallas)
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Carrollton
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Sunnyvale
Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs
Dallas Medical Center
Dallas Regional Medical Center (Mesquite)
Guadalupe Regional Medical Center (Seguin)
Hunt Regional Medical Center (Greenville)
Huntsville Memorial Hospital
Medical City Weatherford
Methodist Hospital for Surgery (Addison)
Nacogdoches County Hospital District
Oakbend Medical Center (Richmond)
Palestine Regional Medical Center
Peterson Regional Medical Center (Kerrville)
Scenic Mountain Medical Center-A Steward Family Hospital (Big Spring)
Seton Medical Center Harker Heights
Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
The Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus (El Paso)
Wadley Regional Medical Center (Texarkana)
Wise Regional Health System (Decatur)
Virginia
Carilion New River Valley Medical Center (Christiansburg)
Centra Southside Community Hospital (Farmville)
Fauquier Hospital (Warrenton )
Inova Loudoun Hospital (Leesburg)
Mary Immaculate Hospital (Newport News)
Norton Community Hospital
Twin County Regional Hospital (Galax)
Wythe County Community Hospital (Wytheville)
Washington
Lourdes Medical Center (Pasco)
Multicare Auburn Medical Center
St. Clare Hospital (Lakewood)
Swedish Issaquah Hospital
Virginia Mason Memorial (Yakima)
Wisconsin
Bay Area Medical Center (Marinette)
Community Memorial Hospital (Menomonee Falls)
Crossing Rivers Health Medical Center (Prairie Du Chien)
Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar (Menomonie)
Ripon Medical Center
St Joseph's Community Hospital of West Bend
Thedacare Medical Center-New London
Waupun Memorial Hospital
West Virginia
Greenbrier Valley Medical Center (Ronceverte)
Jackson General Hospital (Ripley)
Raleigh General Hospital (Beckley)
Wyoming
Cody Regional Health
Wyoming Medical Center (Casper)
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.