Workers plan picket at 12 Tenet hospitals

Members of SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West plan to picket starting July 11 at 12 Tenet Healthcare facilities in California.

The union represents about 2,684 workers at these 12 facilities, union spokesperson Maria Leal told Becker's. Tenet Healthcare is based in Dallas. The for-profit hospital operator's businesses include more than 465 ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals, 61 hospitals, and approximately 110 additional outpatient centers and other care sites, according to its website.

Union members have been bargaining with management since April. Workers say they seek additional support to retain and attract more caregivers.

"We are simply asking for additional support to improve working conditions. We put our lives at risk during the pandemic and were called 'heroes,'" Bridgette Lamere, respiratory therapist at Tenet Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock, Calif., said in the union release. "We are calling on our employers to increase their investments in workers to ensure the additional support of healthcare workers, our patients and our entire communities."

Becker's reached out to Tenet and will update the story if a comment is received.

Ms. Leal said union members have been bargaining with management this week and have four sessions scheduled for August.

