USC Keck physicians vote to join union

Resident and fellow physicians at the University of Southern California's Keck School of Medicine in Los Angeles have voted to unionize with the Committee of Interns and Residents.

The physicians unanimously voted in favor of union representation after a campaign focused on a desire for living wages and representation at their workplace, the union said in a May 5 news release shared with Becker's.

"Every day, my peers and I risk our lives to serve our community and ensure that our patients are getting the best quality care we can provide," Eduardo Fernandez, MD, a fellow in hematology and medical oncology, said in the release. "With a seat at the table, we will advocate for the support that residents and patients alike deserve."

The Committee of Interns and Residents represents peers of USC Keck School of Medicine physicians at Los Angeles County hospitals, including LAC+USC Medical Center.

At USC Keck School of Medicine, election results must be certified by the National Labor Relations Board before they are final. If certified, the union will bargain on behalf of 85 resident and fellow physicians at the medical school.

In a statement shared with Becker's, USC said: "We support the rights of our employees to choose whether they want to join a union. We appreciate the residents' decision and greatly value their partnership in delivering quality healthcare to patients across Los Angeles County."

The Committee of Interns and Residents is a local chapter of the Service Employees International Union. The union represents more than 20,000 resident physicians and fellows in the U.S.