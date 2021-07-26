USC halts strike after reaching deal with 1,500 healthcare workers

More than 1,500 healthcare workers have voted to sign a three-year contract with Keck Hospital of USC and USC Norris Cancer Hospital in Los Angeles.
The workers, who are represented by the National Union of Healthcare Workers, authorized a five-day strike in May. The strike was canceled after the deal was made. The deal passed with 98 percent of voters supporting the new contract, according to a July 23 news release shared by the union with Becker's.
Seven contract details:
- USC Keck and Norris hospital employees will get a raise ranging from 10.9 percent to 39 percent over the next three years. USC ambulatory clinic employees will get a raise ranging from 10.9 percent to 44 percent over the next three years. USC call center employees will get a 10.9 percent to 68 percent raise over the next three years.
- USC will extend fully employer-paid health insurance, which is available to USC Keck and Norris hospital employees and call center and ambulatory clinic employees.
- USC will achieve wage parity with UCLA Health.
- New worker safeguards will be implemented, such as maintaining a three-month stockpile of personal protective equipment.
- It will resume fully funding its employee retirement contributions in 2022.
- USC agreed to resume holiday pay it took from Norris hospital employees.
- USC backed off a proposal prohibiting employees from holding protests while under contract and revoked a punitive attendance policy that exposed employees to discipline if they took time off of work to care for sick family members.
Editor's note: The agreement with 1,500 USC healthcare workers is different from the strike authorized by registered nurses at USC through the California Nurses Association.