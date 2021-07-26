USC halts strike after reaching deal with 1,500 healthcare workers

More than 1,500 healthcare workers have voted to sign a three-year contract with Keck Hospital of USC and USC Norris Cancer Hospital in Los Angeles.

The workers, who are represented by the National Union of Healthcare Workers, authorized a five-day strike in May. The strike was canceled after the deal was made. The deal passed with 98 percent of voters supporting the new contract, according to a July 23 news release shared by the union with Becker's.

Seven contract details:

USC Keck and Norris hospital employees will get a raise ranging from 10.9 percent to 39 percent over the next three years. USC ambulatory clinic employees will get a raise ranging from 10.9 percent to 44 percent over the next three years. USC call center employees will get a 10.9 percent to 68 percent raise over the next three years.



USC will extend fully employer-paid health insurance, which is available to USC Keck and Norris hospital employees and call center and ambulatory clinic employees.



USC will achieve wage parity with UCLA Health.



New worker safeguards will be implemented, such as maintaining a three-month stockpile of personal protective equipment.



It will resume fully funding its employee retirement contributions in 2022.



USC agreed to resume holiday pay it took from Norris hospital employees.



USC backed off a proposal prohibiting employees from holding protests while under contract and revoked a punitive attendance policy that exposed employees to discipline if they took time off of work to care for sick family members.

Editor's note: The agreement with 1,500 USC healthcare workers is different from the strike authorized by registered nurses at USC through the California Nurses Association.