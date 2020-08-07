Union urges California hospital employees to vote no confidence in CEO

A union representing employees at a California hospital is calling for a vote of no confidence in the CEO amid a state investigation into allegations of unsafe working conditions and improper COVID-19 response, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The National Union of Healthcare Workers filed a complaint July 1 against Fountain Valley (Calif.) Regional Hospital and Medical Center, and the state is investigating.

In the complaint, filed with the California Department of Public Health, the union claims the hospital "has failed to develop and implement effective infection control procedures and practices in order to reduce the risk of the transmission of [SARS-CoV-2], the virus that causes the coronavirus disease COVID-19," according to the LA Times.

The union and its members allege the 293-bed facility is not sufficiently protecting patients and workers, particularly when it comes to COVID-19 testing and contact tracing following exposure incidents.

Employees told the LA Times during a demonstration Aug. 6 that the hospital won't conduct on-site testing for asymptomatic employees, even when they've had contact with patients and co-workers who later receive a positive COVID-19 test. Additionally, they allege patients are not tested on arrival if they are asymptomatic.

Now, the union is asking employees for a no-confidence vote in Fountain Valley CEO Kenneth McFarland.

Mr. McFarland's office declined an interview request from the LA Times, but sent a statement to the newspaper saying the hospital is following state and CDC guidelines.

"We worked collaboratively with the surveyors and quickly implemented some changes to address the issues they raised," the statement said, according to the LA Times. "While we value all of our employees who are represented by the NUHW, we are disappointed that the union is taking this action."

The statement said infected patients are placed in separate rooms from uninfected ones with closed doors and posted signage, and Fountain Valley is ensuring appropriate use of personal protective equipment. The union contends there has been some progress, but there are still issues to address.

Read the full report here.

Editor's note: Becker's reached out to Fountain Valley's parent company, Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, and will post additional details if available.

More articles on human resources:

Hackensack Meridian Health workers seek to unionize

HCA nurses win push for unionization election

Prime Healthcare reaches contracts with nearly 2,000 hospital workers

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.